Wilmington Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a Friday night homicide. Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Titus Antonio Vaughn.
Just before 8:30 Friday night, police responded to the 100 block of S. 11th Street in reference to a Shotspotter alert. When they arrived, a 26-year-old male with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to NHRMC, but died due to injuries.
A spokesperson with WPD says the department extends their deepest sympathies to those impacted by the shooting.
Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use their anonymous online tip methods.
