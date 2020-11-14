Wilmington Police identify victim in Friday night homicide

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a Friday night homicide. (Source: Associated Press)
By Gabrielle Williams | November 14, 2020 at 7:45 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 2:11 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are investigating a Friday night homicide. Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Titus Antonio Vaughn.

Just before 8:30 Friday night, police responded to the 100 block of S. 11th Street in reference to a Shotspotter alert. When they arrived, a 26-year-old male with life-threatening wounds. He was taken to NHRMC, but died due to injuries.

A spokesperson with WPD says the department extends their deepest sympathies to those impacted by the shooting.

Anyone with information should call WPD at 910-343-3609 or use their anonymous online tip methods.

