Three arrested in connection to the murder of a missing Brunswick Co. man
Michael Britton. (Source: BCSO)
By Gabrielle Williams | November 14, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:09 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrest three people in connection to the murder of a man who went missing on Wednesday.

27-year-old Aaron Scott Hoostal of Shallotte was reported missing on Nov. 11. His body was located in a wooded area off of Starboard Road in Shallotte Friday evening. Three people were arrested Friday at a home on Shoreline Drive following a search warrant.

According to the sheriff’s office, have charged 32-year-old Michael Joseph Britton is charged with first degree murder. He is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility with no bond.

36-year-old Tiffany Joann Henderson and 28-year-old Vincent Michael Urbanik are both charged with accessory after the fact and are being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under $20,000 bonds.

All three live in Supply.

The investigation is on-going.

