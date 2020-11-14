Three arrested in connection to the murder of a missing Brunswick Co. man

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office arrest three people in connection to the murder of a man who went missing on Wednesday.
27-year-old Aaron Scott Hoostal of Shallotte was reported missing on Nov. 11. His body was located in a wooded area off of Starboard Road in Shallotte Friday evening. Three people were arrested Friday at a home on Shoreline Drive following a search warrant.
According to the sheriff’s office, have charged 32-year-old Michael Joseph Britton is charged with first degree murder. He is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility with no bond.
36-year-old Tiffany Joann Henderson and 28-year-old Vincent Michael Urbanik are both charged with accessory after the fact and are being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under $20,000 bonds.
All three live in Supply.
The investigation is on-going.
