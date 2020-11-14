NHC GOP committee selects Wildeboer to replace Rivenbark on school board

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Executive Committee of the New Hanover County Republican party has selected Pete Wildeboer as the nominee to replace Bill Rivenbark on the New Hanover County Board of Education. Rivenbark must resign as a member of the Board of Education after winning a seat on the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners in the General Election.
Wildeboer ran for one of the three open seats on the Board of Education in the General Election but finished as the fourth highest vote-getter behind Stephanie Walker, Stephanie Kraybill and Hugh McManus. The NHCGOP Executive Committee finalized his recommendation Saturday morning.
Board of Education Chair Stefanie Adams said Wildeboer’s nomination will likely be added to the agenda for a special meeting already set for November 24. If it is approved, Wildeboer will be sworn in with the other new members at the board’s first meeting in December.
