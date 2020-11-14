First Alert Forecast: a mixed bag of weather for the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Saturday to you! Following the inches of rain we received Thursday and the remnant cloud coverage of Friday, the start of your weekend is shaping up to be much nicer.
There truly will be something for everyone; cooler temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s on Saturday with abundant sunshine. On Sunday, mild temps near 80 and short-lived, summer-like humidity and a few chances for showers.
Some items of note as you check out your planning forecast below...
- no input from any more tropical systems, including Tropical Storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and Tropical Storm Iota that formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday afternoon.
- a chance for swollen waterways to run their course, including the Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw which is likely to crest at the impactful 14-foot mark by Sunday.
- refreshingly lower humidity levels most of the time, and the potential for a few mornings in the frosty-cold 30s and lower 40s by early next week.
You can check out that seven-day forecast for, specifically, Wilmington, right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. And have a great weekend!
