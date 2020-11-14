First Alert Forecast: mild with some showers Sunday, cooler and dry for the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Saturday evening to you! Ahead of cool front we’ll see winds shifting to a southeast and eventually a southerly direction this evening and overnight. Clouds will increase overnight with lows bottoming out in the middle 50s around midnight with temperatures rising back to the 60s by morning. For your Sunday look for variable clouds, breezy conditions, and mild highs in the upper 70s. Occasional showers could occur off and on throughout the day. One last round of showers may occur Sunday evening races through SE NC.
For the new week there is no rain in the forecast with a crisp fall airmass in place. Expect sunny skies for the rest of the week with daily highs ranging from the middle 50s Wednesday to middle 60s most days. Morning lows will bottom out in the frosty 30s Wednesday and Thursday morning with 40s for the rest of the week.
Tropical Storm Iota will likely ramp up to hurricane status in the days ahead as it moves towards Central America. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Theta is still spinning in the far eastern Atlantic.
Tropical Storm Iota will likely ramp up to hurricane status in the days ahead as it moves towards Central America. Meanwhile Tropical Storm Theta is still spinning in the far eastern Atlantic.
