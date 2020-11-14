First Alert Forecast: mild with some showers Sunday, cooler and dry for the work week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and good Saturday evening to you! Ahead of cool front we’ll see winds shifting to a southeast and eventually a southerly direction this evening and overnight. Clouds will increase overnight with lows bottoming out in the middle 50s around midnight with temperatures rising back to the 60s by morning. For your Sunday look for variable clouds, breezy conditions, and mild highs in the upper 70s. Occasional showers could occur off and on throughout the day. One last round of showers may occur Sunday evening races through SE NC.