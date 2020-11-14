American Honor Guards of NC hosting flag exchange event at Long Leaf Park

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Do you have an American flag that has seen better days? If so, the American Honor Guards of N.C. are looking to help.
On Saturday, the group will be at Long Leaf Park until 4 p.m. offering a flag exchange, the group is set up by the entrance to the park at the Veterans memorial.
Individuals can bring their tattered, dirty, or old flags to be decommissioned and have them replaced with a new 3′x5′ flag, according to the group’s Facebook page.
