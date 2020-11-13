Two charged after six shot, including police officers, at Gastonia nightclub

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Six people were shot, including two police officers, outside a nightclub in Gastonia Thursday night, Gastonia police say.
Friday morning, police said two suspects, Alonzo Lewis Hamilton and Allen Slaughter, were taken into custody.
The incident happened at Remedies Nightclub on Union Road in Gastonia at 11 p.m. Gastonia police say officers were working off-duty at the nightclub when they attempted to de-escalate a situation.
“Two officers were shot," police say. "Sergeant E. Nelson and Officer M. Lewis sustained non-life threatening injuries.”
The two officers who were shot were identified as Sgt. C.E. Nelson and Officer M.A. Lewis.
Four patrons were shot and suffered minor injuries.
Hamilton and Slaughter were charged with six felony counts each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.
The Gastonia Police Department is the agency investigating.
All injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call Detectives at 704-866-6880 or email police@cityofgastonia.com.
Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont and Webb Custom Kitchen are coming together to raise funds for Officer Lewis and Sergeant Nelson on Wednesday, Nov. 18.
They will donate $5 for every special purchased and the funds will go to help Officer Lewis and Sergeant Nelson during this time of healing.
Sammy’s Neighborhood Pub in Belmont will take donations if people are unable to stop in and eat.
