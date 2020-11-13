Pender teen collects stockings for soldiers this holiday season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County student has made it his goal to help soldiers and veterans this holiday season.
Andy Psioda is a junior at Pender High School who is involved in the school’s ROTC program. Through the month of November, he’s collecting items to stuff 100 stockings for deployed soldiers and veterans across the nation in VA hospitals.
His hard work is also getting Pender high school one step closer achieving the status of Purple Heart School.
Each stocking will have games, snacks, and items like socks and gloves. So far he is well on the way, having collected nearly 300 items already.
Psioda dreams of attending West Point himself and says he wants to make sure people who served our country feel appreciated.
“I’d want to thank them for all they’ve done for our country because they’ve been through some kind of hellish situations so that we could keep our country and keep it the way it is,” said Psioda.
If you’re interested in donating, you can get in touch with the Psioda family here.
