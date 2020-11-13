First Alert Forecast: crisp Saturday, mild Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After heavy rainfall on Thursday and a relatively cloudy Friday we are finally seeing come clearing this evening over southeast North Carolina. Your Friday night will feature mostly clear skies and cool overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 70s. Expect more clouds and a risk of some showers. Colder and dry weather arrives next week.
Your seven-day forecast features...
- no input from any more tropical systems, including Tropical Storm Theta in the eastern Atlantic Ocean and Tropical Storm Iota that formed in the Caribbean Sea Friday afternoon.
- a chance for swollen waterways to run their course, including the Northeast Cape Fear River at Burgaw which is likely to crest at the impactful 14-foot mark by Sunday.
- refreshingly lower humidity levels most of the time, seasonably cool temperatures for Saturday, and the potential for a few mornings in the frosty-cold 30s and lower 40s by early next week.
You can check out that seven-day forecast for, specifically, Wilmington, right here, or extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App.
