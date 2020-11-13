First Alert Forecast: crisp Saturday, mild Sunday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After heavy rainfall on Thursday and a relatively cloudy Friday we are finally seeing come clearing this evening over southeast North Carolina. Your Friday night will feature mostly clear skies and cool overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday will be milder with highs in the upper 70s. Expect more clouds and a risk of some showers. Colder and dry weather arrives next week.