Find North Carolina’s best and quirkiest museums in November’s ‘Our State’

“If you go to the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, you can wander around there for an entire day,” said Jeremy Markovich, the magazine’s digital manager, writer and the host of Our State’s podcast, Away Message. “It is a wonderful place. There’s so much to see and the people who really bring it alive are the docents. A lot of them are volunteers. They’ve been there for a very long time and if you’ve ever been on a tour, they are so passionate and love talking with people. They unlock this amazing world.”