Find North Carolina’s best and quirkiest museums in November’s ‘Our State’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Find a guide to North Carolina’s best and quirkiest museums in this month’s Our State.
“If you go to the North Carolina Museum of Art in Raleigh, you can wander around there for an entire day,” said Jeremy Markovich, the magazine’s digital manager, writer and the host of Our State’s podcast, Away Message. “It is a wonderful place. There’s so much to see and the people who really bring it alive are the docents. A lot of them are volunteers. They’ve been there for a very long time and if you’ve ever been on a tour, they are so passionate and love talking with people. They unlock this amazing world.”
Markovich said the magazine highlights the well-known museums, as well as some that are lesser known, including the American Museum of the House Cat in Silva.
The magazine includes a list of the 35 most unforgettable museums in the state.
A Greenville artist’s work can be found in both museums and in homes of celebrities.
A profile of Richard Wilson explores his career.
“Some of his works are really powerful and are based on his experiences,” Markovich said. “There’s a southern girl series based on his three daughters. He’s African-American and one of the things he says is when you go to museums you don’t really ever see the work of African-Americans.”
His artwork includes pieces that are inspired by Wilmington native and NBA legend Michael Jordan and boxer Jack Johnson.
“Some of his paintings have been bought by Hank Aaron and Gladys Knight; they have him in their collections,” Markovich said.
The cover of Our State features the Historic Yates Mill in Raleigh, which was built in 1756. Inside the magazine, readers can learn about other restored mills across the state.
For more, go to ourstate.com.
