Water rescues underway, 33 rescued from floodwaters at campground

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple water rescues are underway in Alexander County as heavy rainfall moves in and flooding concerns escalate. Burke County is also seeing rising water and at least one mudslide as heavy rainfall rolls through.
Between 15 and 20 campers were trapped at the Hiddenite Family Camp Ground off of Princess Lane near the South Yadkin River. The Conover Responded to the area for a water rescue around 6 a.m.
Around 9 a.m., Mooresville fire said at least 33 people were rescued from flood waters at the Hiddenite Family Campground. Five boat crews are on the water searching for more people. Some patients are being treated by EMS, but their conditions were not provided.
Conover officials also responded to a water rescue along County Home Road in Wittenburg, where a vehicle reportedly went over a bridge.
Details surrounding the rescues were not provided.
Alexander County Schools opted to have students learn virtually Thursday in response to the flooding concerns and dangerous road conditions.
In Burke County, a mudslide closed down Mineral Springs Mountain Road.
Water was rising and moving quickly along Howard’s Creek in Burke County.
