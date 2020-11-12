Trask Middle School briefly evacuated over possible gas leak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Middle School was briefly evacuated Thursday morning due to a possible gas leak.
According to a spokeswoman for New Hanover County Schools, students at the middle school evacuated outside around 11:10 a.m. and were later moved to Laney High School due to inclement weather.
“New Hanover County Fire Department and NHCS maintenance crews on the scene assessed the situation, determined that there was no gas leak, and cleared the building for the return of students and staff at approximately 11:45 a.m.,” the spokeswoman stated in a news release.
Trask Middle notified families through the Blackboard Connect 5 emergency notification system when students were evacuated and when the building was cleared for the return of students.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.