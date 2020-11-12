Ten votes separate two Bladen County Commissioners seeking reelection

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The race for a seat on the Bladen County Board of Commissioners is tighter after elections officials added accepted absentee-by-mail and provisional ballots to the election results.
Results from the county-wide race show two current commissioners separated by ten votes. G. Michael Cogdell leads current Vice-Chairman David Gooden by a 3,053 – 3,043 margin as of Thursday afternoon. Incumbent Chairman Ray Britt is the leading vote-getter in the race with 5,232, followed by challenger Mark Gillespie with 3,455 votes. The top three finishers are elected to four-year terms on the board of commissioners.
The Bladen County Board of Elections is scheduled to meet at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, to conduct the vote canvass and certify the results. Should Gooden finish within one percent of Cogdell’s vote total, he would be eligible to call for a recount in the race.
