NHCSO releases photos of vehicle of interest in fatal shooting of teen in Walmart parking lot

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has released photos of a vehicle of interest in connection to a fatal shooting of a teenager Thursday at the Monkey Junction Walmart.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Walmart located at 5135 Carolina Beach Road in response to a shots fired call Thursday shortly after 4 p.m.
“Upon arrival, deputies located a 17-teen-old white male who had suffered gun shots to the body,” the NHCSO said in a news release Friday. “The 17-year-old was transported to the hospital where he passed away. Sheriff’s Office Detectives have begun their investigation and have requested anyone who has any information to please contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.”
The NHCSO released the photo below of a vehicle of interest in the case. Officials say the vehicle may have 30-day tags.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or the case is asked to contact the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 910-798-4162 or https://www.newhanoversheriff.com/submit-a-crime-tip/
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.