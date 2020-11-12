Pender sheriff, district attorney to hold media briefing about Maple Hill triple homicide

MAPLE HILL, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Sheriff Alan Cutler and District Attorney Ben David are expected to hold a media briefing at 11:15 a.m. Thursday to provide additional details regarding a triple homicide in Maple Hill over the weekend.
Destiny Denise Greene, 22, who was seven months pregnant, and her boyfriend, William Lenwood Coley III, 26, were found shot to death at their home on John Pickett Road Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff’s office said Tuesday they do not believe that the incident was a murder-suicide and investigators are actively looking for the suspect or suspects who are responsible for the crime.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Det. Sgt. Mark Lobel at 910-259-1212.
