N.C. sending nearly 75K rapid Covid-19 tests to colleges ahead of Thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina officials on Thursday announced that nearly 75,000 federally-funded rapid antigen tests will be sent to colleges and universities to bolster student testing ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
The tests will be distributed to both public and private colleges and universities across the state, including historically black colleges and universities, so students can be tested before traveling home or celebrating Thanksgiving with people who live outside their household.
“Getting COVID-19 tests to college campuses is one way we can prevent more viral spread across the state as students go home,” Governor Cooper stated in a news release announcing the tests. “However, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance continue to be our strongest weapons against this virus as we approach the winter holidays.”
Additionally, NCDHHS is working with local health departments including New Hanover County to host community testing events near college and university campuses for students who need tests before the end of the semester. These testing efforts are part of an ongoing partnership with colleges, universities and HBCUs across the state.
“We encourage everyone to plan ahead and get a COVID-19 test before they leave campus or gather with friends and family over the holidays,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen. “But even if a test result is negative, it’s not a guarantee. Tests represent a moment in time. So students and their families should still practice the 3Ws and wear a mask, wash hands often, and keep a distance of 6 feet from others.”
Earlier this week, NCDHHS released guidance and urged caution for anyone considering traveling or hosting a gathering on Thanksgiving or any other holiday celebration.
