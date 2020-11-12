Lincoln Elementary to dismiss early due to power outage in Leland area

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Officials at Lincoln Elementary are dismissing students early due to a power outage in the Leland area Thursday afternoon.
“Parents can pick up their child now and buses are loading students so they can safely get them home a little earlier than normal,” a spokesman for Brunswick County Schools stated in a news release.
Approximately 1,350 people in the Leland area are without power, according to a Duke Energy outage map. The expected restoration time is 3 p.m.
