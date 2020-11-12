First Alert Forecast: warm and soggy to crisp and cool

The raucous 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues with not just Eta. In the eastern Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Theta will swirl between the Azores and Cape Verde island chains Thursday and Friday. Thankfully, Theta poses zero threat to North America. And in the Caribbean Sea, a tropical wave of low pressure has a chance to organize into a new tropical storm named Iota later this week. November is, statistically, one of the least active months of Atlantic Hurricane Season, but such statistical norms do not seem to matter in 2020.