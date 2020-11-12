First Alert Forecast: warm and soggy to crisp and cool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello! Your First Alert Weather Team continues to track Eta and, even though it is centered over far-away Florida, the storm will continue to promote unsettled weather here in the Cape Fear Region. For your Thursday: brace for numerous showers and isolated embedded storms. Ponding and localized poor-drainage flooding is possible, so please travel with care and make sure storm drains are flowing free of fallen leaves or other debris. Temperatures in the 70s amid balmy, blustery southerly breezes round-out your Thursday forecast.
The raucous 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season continues with not just Eta. In the eastern Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Theta will swirl between the Azores and Cape Verde island chains Thursday and Friday. Thankfully, Theta poses zero threat to North America. And in the Caribbean Sea, a tropical wave of low pressure has a chance to organize into a new tropical storm named Iota later this week. November is, statistically, one of the least active months of Atlantic Hurricane Season, but such statistical norms do not seem to matter in 2020.
And your seven-day outlook for Wilmington - posted here - features a trend toward drier and cooler weather.
