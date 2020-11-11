Residents against higher density development at River Lights

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents in one of Wilmington’s most prominent neighborhoods are preparing to protest a third proposed change to the Master Development Plan in River Lights, allowing for higher density housing.
Some feel the way the property is being continually developed goes against the agreements they signed onto when building their property.
The developer, Newland, is requesting a zoning to change to allow mixed-use development in place of residential zoning on over 100-acres in the southern portion f the property.
Since the massive project’s initial approval 11 years ago, the allowed number of residences has increased by about 1,000 units.
Sharon Valentine says she and dozens of other homeowners have obtained a permit to picket and express their frustrations Monday before city council meets on Tuesday.
“The things that were promised, they spoke that this would be a lovely mixed-use community, residential as well as some of the condos but that it would be a community where you could walk to a grocery store, where you could ride your bikes, that it would reduce traffic. Well, just the opposite has happened,” Valentine said. “We felt we had bought into something, a contract if you will, that has been breached.”
WECT reached out to the developer -- Newland -- with two emails and a voicemail and we are waiting for the company’s response.
The proposal suggests the zoning change will allow for another commercial and social gathering space like the Marina Village in the northern section. However, Valentine says she fears that the mixed-use code change will result in few actual commercial spaces and a greater number of apartments, as she believes has happened in other parts of the development.
Wilmington City Council meets Tuesday evening. While the agenda won’t be made public until Friday, signage posted within River Lights say a public hearing on zoning for the property will be held Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The proposed changes have already been approved by the planning commission and will go before the council, which has the final say.
