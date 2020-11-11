1898 Wilmington massacre discussed and remembered at Thalian Hall

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - American history took place in Wilmington.
An armed group of white supremacists stormed the streets and murdered dozens of Black citizens to overthrow the local government.
Not far from where the actual events happened 122 years ago, the public’s education about the massacre continued at Thalian Hall, which opened in downtown Wilmington in 1858, 40 years before the events known as the Wilmington Massacre.
Thalian Hall executive director Tony Rivenbark hosted a discussion about the events on Wednesday night.
“It’s easier to talk about but it’s not necessarily easy to learn if you weren’t aware of it at all or had anything to do with it,” said Rivenbark.
Rivenbark has researched the history of the massacre for more than 40 years. He believes it’s important to tell the true story, something that wasn’t done for years.
“A lot of the voices were not heard at the beginning of this,” said Rivenbark. “It was only told from one side historically...essentially by the victors who usually write the history.”
Several people in the audience said they had recently moved to Wilmington, and while they may have heard about the massacre, they learned much more about it here.
“I certainly found out much more information tonight,” said Kerry Moyer. “It was much-needed information; it was good to hear the personal accounts that Tony related.”
“I think it’s really important. I think all history is important...that you understand it and don’t forget it,” added Pam Myhill.
Discussions of the 1898 massacre now have a renewed focus in the wake of a year filled with protests over racial injustices. The history of that fateful day is now more important than ever.
“It’s amazing when you look at 1898 and you think, that’s more than a century ago,” said Moyer. "A lot of the problems that were happening in 1898 are happening today. People say history repeats itself...maybe it does. But we also need to learn the lessons of history and that’s why it’s important to keep telling the story.
