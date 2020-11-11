Wilmington man gets 12 years in prison for home break-ins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man will spend up to 12 years in prison after admitting to breaking into three homes and using stolen credit cards at several businesses earlier this year.
Jason Matthew Parker, 40, on Monday pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree burglary and three counts of felony larceny. He was sentenced as a habitual felon to 9.75 - 12.75 years in prison for the crimes.
Prosecutors said Parker broke into three homes located on Cardinal Drive, Gadwell Court, and Tidal Reach Court between March 15-16. A neighbor on Tidal Reach Court caught Parker and his vehicle on surveillance video during one of the burglaries.
A detective with the Wilmington Police Department was able to link Parker to the burglaries by tracking an Apple watch that was stolen from one of the victims. Parker’s vehicle was located and detectives found additional stolen property from other burglaries inside the vehicle.
Additionally, prosecutors said that Parker used stolen credit cards to make multiple purchases at Walmart, Chick-fil-a, Subway, and Exxon.
Parker has multiple prior convictions including first- and second-degree burglary, breaking into motor vehicle along with numerous felony breaking and entering offenses. Prosecutors said Parker was found to be a habitual felon due to his prior criminal record.
