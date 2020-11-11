Vaping ban in New Hanover County finally heads to commissioners for vote

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It has been nearly one year since the New Hanover County Heath and Human Services board voted to implement stricter regulations on smoking (and vaping) in New Hanover County, now, county leaders are set to vote on the proposed ordinance.
For more than a year the county’s Health and Human Services Board has been discussing, and revising the county’s smoking laws. For example, previous iterations of the proposed regulations banned smoking from privately-owned sidewalks if the public had access to them, that provision was later removed. Similarly, the board updated the ordinance to exempt therapeutic rehab centers from the ban.
However, the ban would prohibit smoking and vaping in privately-owned places like malls, child care facilities, restaurants, retail stores, gaming facilities, and more. On the county-owned side of things, smoking and vaping would be prohibited in all county, city, and town buildings, vehicles, and grounds - unless expressly designated for smoking.
In 2010 state law made smoking in nearly all restaurants and many lodging establishments illegal, so the ordinance does reiterate that law - however - in 2010 state law did not take the proliferation of vaping into consideration.
“The rule, as written, is a progressive approach to decrease exposure to second hand smoke, which currently is the leading preventable cause of illness and premature death in North Carolina and the nation,” according to the county commissioners' agenda.
The county commissioners will meet on Nov. 16, 4 p.m., to discuss the proposed ban which can be viewed in its entirety online.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.