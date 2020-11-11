North Carolina sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases with 3,119

“This is not the milestone we want to be hitting, particularly as we head into holidays where people want to come together. I am asking North Carolinians to do what they do best, look out for each other,” said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen. “Wear a mask. Wait six feet apart. Wash your hands often. We’ve had more time to learn about this devastating virus and study after study shows that these three simple actions can help keep our family, friends and neighbors from getting sick.”