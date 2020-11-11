‘It just makes me ill’: Father pleads for answers in son’s 2016 homicide

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Roderick Jinwright passed away at New Hanover Regional Medical Center on August 11, 2016. The 29-year-old Wilmington native and Hoggard graduate died from his injuries following a shooting that happened the evening before in the 1200 block of Ann Street.
As of Tuesday, there are no updates to his case; no arrests or charges have been made.
Jinwright’s father, Roger “Rick” Davis reached out to WECT hoping to put head on this case that’s growing colder by the day.
“This guy came around with a moped and I was just raking the yard,” said Davis. “He said, ‘Rick, you need to go to the hospital your son just got shot up.'”
Police found Jinwright lying on the grass near the corner of Ann and 13th streets after 6 p.m. August 10.
“I don’t even go to that corner because it just makes me ill," said Davis. He said Jinwright was involved with the wrong group of people. He recalled a time he came home from work and Jinwright was on the phone.
“I hear him in the back room, arguing with people,” said Davis. He went on to say Jinwright sounded angry. Davis said he warned his son to be careful.
“I think his murder was because of by association,” said Davis.
When WECT spoke to detectives back in 2016 about this case and several others that remained unsolved at the end of that year, we were told in most of the cases, getting people to step forward with information had been impossible even though there were witnesses.
Davis believes people saw what happened to his son but won’t speak up.
“You mean to tell me nobody saw nothing?” said Davis. “Either you saw he was in distress or you saw the guy running? Maybe somebody could have went out of their car?”
WPD says detectives remain in contact with Davis. But Davis knows much progress can’t be made until people come forward. But until that day comes, Davis says he has his family and his church to keep him sane.
“Don’t tell me that you know how I feel because it goes far beyond the words in the Webster [dictionary],” said Davis.
Between 2016 and 2020, there have been 72 homicides in Wilmington, according to WPD. Ten of those remain unsolved. Just this year, there have been 17 homicides and three are still unsolved.
