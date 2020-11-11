Honor Flight is back in the area to thank veterans in a special way

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Honor Flight has returned to the Cape Fear region to raise funds to fly veterans to Washington DC for free to visit memorials built in their honor.
Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) is a recently established local hub of the Honor Flight Network, a national network whose mission is to transport America’s veterans free-of-charge to visit memorials as a show of appreciation to those who have served and sacrificed for their country.
The Honor Flight Network serves veterans from WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War; HFCFA also welcomes veterans with terminal illnesses from any era.
HFCFA plans to charter an airplane, arrange police-escorted charter buses, secure wheelchairs and oxygen for the veterans, outfit them with shirts and backpacks, and provide food and drinks for a 16-hour day of touring.
The inaugural flight, scheduled for April 24, 2021, will include 75 veterans, 75 guardians, a medical team and volunteer staff.
Each flight costs $100,000 and is funded by donations from businesses, organizations and individuals who support the mission.
HFCFA is currently accepting donations and sponsorship for next year’s flight. Also, applications are invited from veterans, guardians and volunteers.
Click here for more information, to apply, or to donate.
Based in Wilmington, NC, Honor Flight of the Cape Fear Area (HFCFA) is a 501(c)3 recognized by the State of North Carolina as a nonprofit.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.