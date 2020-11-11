Freeman Park: a public park on private property?

“Their proposal is to have an exchange of easements. They will grant the Town the easements needed for beach re-nourishment in exchange for the Town conveying a specific dedicated easement for the Freeman Beach Associates rather than the general access that they currently have,” the town clerk said. “When the purchase was made from the Freeman heirs, Freeman Beach, LLC. promised to construct a monument on the property in honor of the family. Their proposal suggests that this easement would allow access for the family to visit the monument,” she concluded.