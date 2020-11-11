First Alert Forecast: Eta to sling heavy rain and possible flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you – and especially to active and retired military members! Your First Alert Forecast opens with an unsettled Veterans Day across the Cape Fear Region with widespread clouds, scattered showers, isolated heavier thunderstorms. Flooding and severe storms are unlikely but not impossible; please use your WECT Weather App to help you stay alert. Despite the healthy odds for rain, balmy southerly breezes will gust more than 20 mph at times and ensure temperatures reach the upper 70s to around 80 – some ten degrees above average for November 11.
Eta – as either a tropical storm or low-end hurricane – will bowl through the eastern Gulf of Mexico or Florida and author a couple more soggy and stormy days for the Cape Fear Region as it goes. Here, multi-day rainfall tallies of three-plus inches are likely and spotty lowland flooding is possible. Please stay alert!
Expect leftover showers on Friday followed by drying and some cooling headed into the weekend. Highs will be in the lower and middle 70s this weekend with 50s for lows.
Notice in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington – posted here – how cooler and drier air may finally return to the Cape Fear Region by early next week. Check it out! ...and feel free to extend your outlook to ten days for any location you choose with your WECT Weather App. Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
