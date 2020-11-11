First Alert Forecast: Eta to sling heavy rain and possible flooding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday afternoon to you – and especially to active and retired military members! Your First Alert Forecast opens with an unsettled Veterans Day across the Cape Fear Region with widespread clouds, scattered showers, isolated heavier thunderstorms. Flooding and severe storms are unlikely but not impossible; please use your WECT Weather App to help you stay alert. Despite the healthy odds for rain, balmy southerly breezes will gust more than 20 mph at times and ensure temperatures reach the upper 70s to around 80 – some ten degrees above average for November 11.