Cucalorus Festival marks homecoming for ‘Drought’ movie

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drought, from filmmakers Hannah Black and Megan Petersen, will be featured in the Cucalorus Festival, marking a homecoming for the movie which was filmed in Wilmington in 2018.
Drought is set in North Carolina in 1993, as the state experiences a historic drought. It follows the story of a teen with autism who is fascinated by the weather and predicts that a storm will soon hit nearby. His sister crafts a plan to help him chase the storm, stealing their mother’s ice cream truck to embark on a road trip about family, forgiveness, and following your dreams.
The making of the film was a dream come true for Black and Peterson.
The two won a film making competition and the Duplass Brothers, Mark and Jay, signed on to executive produce the film. The two are Emmy winning producers, directors, writers and actors.
Drought will be screened as a drive-in movie at the parking lot outside UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m.
The complete Cucalorus schedule, which is from Nov. 11-25, can be found here. Much of the festival is virtual this year due to the pandemic.
