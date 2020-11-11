Columbus County honoring veterans with Wall of Honor

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Veterans Day celebrations in Columbus County are bringing out the grateful for the men and women who have served our country.
In the crowd in Whiteville, you’ll find Terry Edward. This young man spent his first full day of adulthood here as a way to say “thanks." Terry just turned 18.
“You just don’t realize the sacrifice a lot of these people made for our freedom,” said Edward. “It’s really an honor.”
The Wall of Honor in Columbus County has hundreds of photos of people from all over the world who have roots in southeastern North Carolina.
That wall will one day be the foundation for the new Veteran’s Memorial Park of America that’s being built here. The wall will one day morph into a hall as part of a multi-million dollar project that will sit on more than 15 acres.
“We’re just so proud, it’s been a long time coming,” said Angela Norris. This has been her pet project for the better part of a decade.
“We want this to be the tourist attraction in this side of the county,” said Norris. “Honoring our vets and their service to our country.”
A place for generations to come to reflect and remember veterans of the past, present and future.
Edward just turned 18 and his goal after graduation is to enlist in the armed forces. He knows one day his photo will be in that Hall of Honor.
“It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do, since I was a little kid,” said Edward. “I want to help America and our people preserve our freedoms.”
Edward may not be a veteran any time soon, but with the Veterans Day celebrations a backdrop for his dreams, he’s making his community and his family proud today.
