Belville honors those who served in Veterans Day ceremony

BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of people were in attendance Wednesday as Belville held a Veterans Day ceremony at the Brunswick Riverwalk,
“We want to celebrate our men and women that served in the armed forces," Belville Mayor Mike Allen said. "And we always want people to remember to thank a veteran, because without them we wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today.
“This is all about the veterans, the ones that are living as well as the ones that have passed away. And I hope what we bring away from this today, is please when you see a veteran thank them. Because without their service and their selfless service we would not have the freedoms we have today.”
The town also commemorated the one-year anniversary of its Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans' Memorial. According to Allen, roughly 192 bricks for veterans have been added to the memorial since its opening.
“It’s about remembrance," Allen said. "You can sit down and think about it, and be with your brothers and sisters. And you think about the service, about the debt that’s been paid so we can have these freedoms here in the United States.”
