Wilmington’s second Lidl store to hold grand opening Nov. 18

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - German supermarket giant Lidl announced that its second Wilmington store will open to the public next week.
The newest store, located in Independence Mall, will hold a grand opening on Wednesday, Nov. 18. Customers can begin shopping at 8 a.m. following a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“In just under one year, Lidl has successfully opened two stores within our community,” Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo stated in a news release from Lidl announcing the store’s opening. “With the addition of the new store located centrally in Wilmington, customers from all neighborhoods will now be able to conveniently enjoy the Lidl shopping experience.”
Lidl says the first 100 customers will receive a gift card ranging from $5 to $100. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 gift card, and take advantage of special giveaways.
The new Independence Mall location is part of a $500 million East Coast expansion that will see 50 new stores and create about 2,000 jobs.
