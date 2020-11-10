Wilmington house fire started by improperly discarded smoking materials, officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Fire Department officials say improperly discarded smoking materials were to blame for a fire that damaged a home Tuesday morning.
A spokeswoman for the WFD said crews responded to the home, located near the intersection of Castle and 19th streets, around 6:30 a.m.
Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the back portion of the home.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators ruled the fire accidental due to the smoking materials, and say the fire started in the area of the back patio.
