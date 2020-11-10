Wave Transit announces new executive director

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Cape Fear Public Transportation Board of Directors selected Marie Parker as Wave Transit’s next executive director; she will begin in this new role on December 7, 2020.
“After a nation-wide search and many qualified candidates, the Wave Transit Board agrees that Ms. Parker is the right person at the right time to lead our community toward a new framework for public transportation,” said Wave’s Board Chairman Chris Coudriet.
Parker comes from GoRaleigh, the transit system responsible for operating the majority of Raleigh’s public transportation services and has over 14 years of senior level management experience in the public transportation industry. For the past five years she has managed GoRaleigh’s fixed route operations.
This year, GoRaleigh received the North Carolina Public Transportation Association’s (NCPTA) Transit System of the Year Award and Safety Award.
“She has helped lead GoRaleigh to great success, and her knowledge and vision will help ensure our revamped transit system is equally as successful and provides our residents with transportation that is predictable, convenient, and fits their needs,” said Coudriet.
Among her duties, Parker will be responsible for the planning, management and oversight of Wave Transit’s daily operations, including the maintenance, operations, finance, human resources and administration departments.
“I know there is a lot of work to be done, but this service is vital to thousands of people in the area and I am dedicated to strengthening the system with the help of the talented team already in place,” said Parker.
Parker will work closely with Wave’s board to implement its new vision. This includes the implementation of the revised network system redesign, approved by the Board of Directors in October, that incorporates both fixed routes in core areas and an on-demand service delivery model.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.