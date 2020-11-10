Veterans Day events still on the books in the face of the pandemic

“This time, we decided instead of having guests that we brought in, want the veterans to have an opportunity to speak at this Veterans Day," said Mike Allen, Mayor of Belville and an Army veteran. "We’re going to ask a veteran from the group that we have here to step up and say something because they were active parts of what went on, you know, with the freedom and the labor that we’ve gotten from our veterans through our wars that we had to fight. So this year, we’ll call it a lot lower key.”