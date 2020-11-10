Veterans Day events still on the books in the face of the pandemic

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Communities in the Cape Fear plan to honor Veterans this year even though it will look a lot different.
Even though the annual Southeast Veterans Day Parade in downtown Wilmington was cancelled and ceremonies will be a lot smaller this Veterans Day, things are still happening to honor those who fought for our country.
Here are some events taking place for Veterans Day.
The Town of Belville is hosting its annual Veterans Day ceremony. It will be held at 10 a.m. at the Brunswick Riverwalk Veterans Memorial located at 580 River Road in Belville. Attendance is limited to to COVID-19 health guidelines. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
“This time, we decided instead of having guests that we brought in, want the veterans to have an opportunity to speak at this Veterans Day," said Mike Allen, Mayor of Belville and an Army veteran. "We’re going to ask a veteran from the group that we have here to step up and say something because they were active parts of what went on, you know, with the freedom and the labor that we’ve gotten from our veterans through our wars that we had to fight. So this year, we’ll call it a lot lower key.”
The town will also commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Veterans Memorial.
The NHC Veteran’s Council is hosting a Veterans Day event. It will be held at Long Leaf Park in Wilmington at 11 a.m. at the American Legion and Gold Star Monuments. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
