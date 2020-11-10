Two missing from overturned vessel off North Carolina coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An upturned boat found about three nautical miles off the Beaufort Inlet around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning caused alarm after a diver deployed by TowBoat U.S. found all the lights and gear still active.
The diver determined no one was on board the 35-foot vessel and the Coast Guard was alerted.
A report from a family member of one of the passengers confirmed two people had been on board when the boat left Atlantic Beach on Sunday for the individuals to fish near the shore.
The Coast Guard deployed a life boat, helicopter and cutter and has partnered with the Atlantic Beach Fire Department to search an area that spans approximately 200 square nautical miles.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.
