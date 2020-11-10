Tabor Correctional inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An inmate at Tabor Correctional has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
The offender, a man in his early-60s who had pre-existing medical conditions, tested positive for the virus on Oct. 27 and was hospitalized the following day. His condition worsened, and he died on Nov. 9.
No further details will be released.
“His death is tragic, and we continue to work hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said Todd Ishee, commissioner of Prisons. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
According to data from the NCDPS, a total of 165 inmates inside the prison have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday afternoon.
