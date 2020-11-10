Local events remembering the 1898 Wilmington Massacre

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s been 122 years since an armed group of white supremacists stormed Wilmington streets, murdered dozens of Black citizens, and overthrew the local government.
The only successful coup d’tat in American history took place in the Port City on Nov. 10, 1898.
Many local organizations are holding events to discuss this tragic moment in Wilmington history and the impacts that are felt today:
- Nov. 11 - UNCW will host “The Legacy of Historical Trauma & Racism in Wilmington: Promoting Resilience & Healing," a virtual cultural arts performance and panel discussion about Wilmington’s unique history and the impact of historical racial trauma that exists today.
- Nov. 11 - “Thalian Hall 1865-1898”: Thalian Hall’s executive/artistic director and local historian Tony Rivenbark will host a discussion of Thalian Hall’s role as it relates to race relations and social unrest in the years leading up to 1898. Space is limited, call 910-632-2262.
- Nov. 22 - Black on Black Project presents “The Front Lines,” a short film that looks at the history of Wilmington, including the 1898 Massacre.
The Cape Fear Museum also has an online resource that reconstructs the timeline of events that led up to the 1898 Wilmington Massacre.
