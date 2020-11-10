How high to mow your lawn for the final cut in the fall

During summer, lawns should be mowed at the highest setting, since you need the extra grass height to hold moisture and keep the soil cool. However, once your grass stops growing for the year, it’s a good idea to give it one last cutting at a lower height.
If left long during the winter, that extra top growth will bend under the weight of snow and rain, trapping cool moisture that quickly breeds winter fungal diseases. And, a lower mowing height will be more effective in mulching up fallen leaves.
For the last mowing or two of fall, simply lower your blades one notch, or set the blades at the lowest mowing height recommended for your grass type.
In spring, leave your mower blades at the lower setting for the first couple of mowings, then return the blades to the higher setting for the summer.