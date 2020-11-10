First Alert Forecast: soggy days settle in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features temperatures running close to ten degrees above normal through the end of the week. Expect afternoon highs to mainly be in the upper 70s and lower 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Also, dew points will stay in the 60s and 70s leaving a humid, tropical feel to the air.
Tropical Storm Eta is likely to swirl erratically northward in the Gulf of Mexico for many days. Winds will channel some of its moisture to the Cape Fear Region for healthier rain odds of 70% Veterans Day Wednesday into Thursday, 60% Friday and 50% Saturday. A couple of inches of rain are likely. Flooding and severe storms appear less likely but we will monitor these angles.
Subtropical Storm Theta formed Monday night now officially pushing the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season over the top with the most named storms in a single season! And the busy year shows no signs of going to sleep yet. The National Hurricane Center is eyeing a tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea tagging it with high odds for development by the end of the week.
With a lumbering tropical system relatively close, no cold fronts will be able to sweep through the Cape Fear Region until early next week. So, your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which you can see right here, features mostly October-like high temperatures and September-like low temperatures. And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
