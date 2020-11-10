First Alert Forecast: moisture from Eta to boost rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another breezy and unseasonably balmy day across the Cape Fear Region with southeast winds occasionally gusting more than 10 mph and high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly or variably cloudy skies will deliver a spotty coverage of transient showers and downpours.
Tropical Storm Eta is likely to swirl erratically northward in the Gulf of Mexico for many days. Winds will channel some of its moisture to the Cape Fear Region for healthier rain odds of 70% Veterans Day Wednesday into Thursday and 50% Friday into Saturday. A couple of inches of rain are likely. Flooding and severe storms appear less likely but we will monitor these angles.
With a lumbering tropical system relatively close, no cold fronts will be able to sweep through the Cape Fear Region until early next week. So, your seven-day forecast for Wilmington, which you can see right here, features mostly October-like high temperatures and September-like low temperatures. And remember: you can extend your outlook to ten days with your WECT Weather App!
