COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants art supplies for “extra special artists”

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jennifer Love Gironda gets excited when she talks about her students. She teaches art to special needs students at College Park Elementary.
Gironda says the pandemic has changed the way school looks for her K-5 learners.
“What hasn’t changed is their love of art, whether we are learning remotely through Zoom lessons, or face-to-face at half capacity, the kids love art,” she says on the Donors Choose website. "As you can imagine the changes have been tough for my students, but they can be even tougher for students with special needs, so what better way to tackle that than by making my time with them extra fun with cool supplies!
Gironda is asking for art supplies for her students through the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects. She’s requesting materials she says will make art more accessible to her students.
The name of her project is “Special Art Supplies for Extra Special Artists.”
Once Gironda reaches her goal of $524, Donors Choose will purchase the art supplies and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Mrs. Gironda’s Donors Choose project, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.