The City of Wilmington files appeal over short-term rental ordinance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington filed notice of appeal with the North Carolina Court of Appeals in the lawsuit that challenged the short-term lodging ordinance.
The lawsuit brought by David and Peggy Schroeder challenged the city’s registration system that put a cap on the number of rentals allowed in residential areas.
Although state law prohibits municipalities from requiring registration of short-term rentals, previous rulings, the Superior Court upheld the constitutionality of the city’s ordinance.
The city believes regulating short-term lodging is necessary to maintain the integrity and safety of residential neighborhoods.
The North Carolina Court of Appeals will now have to consider whether state statute preempts the city’s registration system.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.