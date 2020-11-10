Carolina Beach could finally vote on ‘floating structure’ regulations

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - For months now, the Town of Carolina Beach has struggled to pass proposed regulations that would restrict floating homes in town waters, now, it appears town staff are ready to move forward with a new ordinance.
On Tuesday, the Town Council will vote on a newly-worded ordinance that would clarify what is, and what isn’t allowed in the town waters.
The request for the addition of a new definition was a reactionary step taken by property owners in Oceana after the owners of the Carolina Beach Marina and Yacht Club brought in a barge with a home sitting atop it. Neighbors complained but upon further inspection of the structure, town staff said it met the definition of a ‘vessel’ and was permitted.
Technically, according to town code, floating homes are prohibited but the addition of two outboard motors on the barge meant the structure could be considered a vessel.
Previous efforts to restrict the uses in town waters were sent back to town staff for further refinement in definition, now, the definition seems to leave no question as to what is allowed, and what is not.
“Floating Structure means a barge-like structure, that is not used as a means of transportation on water but which serves purposes or provides services typically associated with a structure on or other improvement to real property used for human habitation or commerce. Incidental movement or the capability of movement upon water does not preclude a structure from classification as a floating structure,” according to the Town Council agenda for Tuesday.
This definition removes some ambiguity that allowed the current structure to remain. Furthermore, the town is looking to ensure that just because state law allows the registration of something as a vessel, does not mean they are permitted in the town waters.
“Registration of the structure as a vessel in accordance with NCGS Chapter 75A does not preclude a structure from classification as a floating structure. Boat (vessel) means watercraft of any type or size specifically designed to be self-propelled, whether by engine, sail, oar, paddle, or other means, used to travel from place to place by water. A boat or vessel shall also include any machine designed or intended to travel over water by self-propulsion,” according to the proposed ordinance.
Even if the town passes the new ordinance, previously town staff has said the current structure would be grandfathered in and allowed to stay.
The Town Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
