Bladen County Board of Elections approves absentee and provisional ballots

We will not know until later this week whether the additional 106 votes will make a difference in the closest race in Bladen County, for the third county-wide seat on the Board of Commissioners. The election night results show G. Michael Cogdell leading David Gooden by just 15 votes, 3,042 – 3,027 for that third seat. Williams says he plans to add the accepted absentee and provisional votes to the election results at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday.