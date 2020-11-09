Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and Red Kettle Campaign kick off Monday

“On the tree are printed angels that have the name, age, and gift suggestions for a child “angel” registered in the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” (purchase gifts) for Christmas. Businesses and community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program can call Dottie Playforth at 972-322-9317 for more information. Starting November 9, 2020, Angels can also be adopted from The Salvation Army Online Angel Tree at www.buildhope.news and click the link “Adopt An Angel,” according to the release.