Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program and Red Kettle Campaign kick off Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s that time of the year again, shoppers can expect to see the ubiquitous red kettles of the Salvation Army across the region as the organization kicks off two of its programs Monday.
The annual Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides gifts for more than 2,000 children in the Cape Fear region, and the Red Kettle Campaign has a goal of raising $325,000 this holiday season.
“To start the new Angel Tree Season, The Salvation Army will host an Angel Tree Kickoff on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 12:00 Noon inside the Independence Mall (Security Office Entrance). The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary will host the event and provide volunteers to assist Angel Adopters. The Community Brass Band will provide Christmas music,” according to a press release.
The Angel Tree will be located within Independence Mall and will run from Nov. 9 - Dec. 13.
“On the tree are printed angels that have the name, age, and gift suggestions for a child “angel” registered in the program. Each angel is ready for members of the community to “adopt” (purchase gifts) for Christmas. Businesses and community organizations that would like to adopt angels or volunteer for the program can call Dottie Playforth at 972-322-9317 for more information. Starting November 9, 2020, Angels can also be adopted from The Salvation Army Online Angel Tree at www.buildhope.news and click the link “Adopt An Angel,” according to the release.
Gifts can be returned to several different locations across the region including:
- The Angel Tree in Independence Mall, Wilmington.
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 820 N Second St., Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport
- The Salvation Army Christmas Center at 2307 N. College, Murrayville
And what is the holiday season without the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign?
“The money raised in the Red Kettles helps with The Salvation Army’s social service programs. In 2020, The Salvation Army of Wilmington, NC has served more than 4,000 people through its social service programs that provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need. Over 1,000 additional people received service through The Salvation Army Red Shield Center of Hope. Countless others received help and hope through COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts,” according to the release.
For those looking for a way to volunteer and ring bells for the campaign, you can do so by calling the Salvation Army at 910-762-2070.
“The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners. Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year with our social service programs,” said Major Mark Craddock , Corps Officer of The Salvation Army Wilmington, NC Corps.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.