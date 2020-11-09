NHCS student failure rates surge during remote learning

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday evening, the people you elected to oversee the school system will hear details on the number of students who are failing. Data from the first semester of the current academic year in New Hanover County schools show one in every five high school students and one in every three middle school students are failing at least one class.
The first quarter of this academic year presented challenges for students, families and staff in schools across the county.
In the first quarter of the school year, more than 30 percent of students at Laney, Ashley and Hoggard high schools are failing at least one class. The rates are even higher in middle school students where at least one in every three students is failing at least one class.
The presentation calls online learning a driver for these failure rates, along with students not having the environment they need to successfully learn.
“The proof is in the pudding. Just compare it to previous years," said David Collins, a parent with two children at New Hanover High School (NHHS). The change in remote learning for the first quarter is extremely difficult for students.”
NHHS has the lowest high school failure rate at 18 percent. Collins says his kids are doing fine but knows it’s not the same for everybody.
Across all of the high schools, over 40 percent of Hispanic and Black students are failing.
Fifty-eight percent of Black students and 57 percent of Hispanic students are failing in middle schools.
“Underprivileged kids I don’t think have that benefit and think that’s the large reason for disproportionate numbers," said Collins. "I want my kids to be in class, I think they’ll get a better education there. But the underprivileged kids are being hurt worse by this.”
Collins believes these reasons alone, should encourage local and state leaders to allow students back in classrooms full-time. He hopes school leaders can find a way to lower these numbers.
When WECT reached out to administrators and school board members about these rates, we were told no one would comment until after the meeting.
Below is a comparison of last school year’s failure rates to this school year’s most recent numbers. In total, 16 percent more students are failing so far this school year than last school year at this time.
