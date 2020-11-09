NC State Board of Elections updates outstanding absentee-by-mail and provisional ballot numbers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina State Board of Elections now says there are approximately 94,900 outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots statewide that could be accepted and added to the general election results during the pre-canvassing process. This number includes individuals that requested absentee-by-mail ballots that are not shown as casting an ‘accepted’ ballot.
Here is a breakdown of the outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots in southeastern North Carolina counties (totals are approximations) as of 6:00 a.m. on November 8:
- Bladen County – 200
- Brunswick County – 1,200
- Columbus County – 600
- New Hanover County – 2,400
- Pender County – 500
- Statewide (as of November 8) – 94,900
Here is a breakdown of outstanding absentee-by-mail ballots across North Carolina by political party (totals are approximations) as of 6:00 a.m. on November 8:
- Democratic – 36,800
- Unaffiliated – 36,000
- Republican – 21,000
- Libertarian – 1,000
The NCSBE also posted data showing approximately 30,400 absentee-by-mail ballots that have been accepted by county boards of elections that will be added to the election results. These ballots arrived on or after Election Day and met the November 3 postmark deadline. The NCBSE data did not include a county-by-county breakdown of those ballots.
There are also 40,766 provisional ballots that have the possibility of being added to the election results. Provisional ballots are cast when an individual’s name does not appear on the poll book or other questions arise about that person’s eligibility to vote or to vote a particular ballot. They must be researched to determine the voter’s eligibility before being added to the election results.
Here are the dates and times when Boards of Elections in southeastern North Carolina will meet this week to consider outstanding absentee-by-mail and provisional ballots, and to perform the county vote canvass:
New Hanover County
- Thursday – November 12 @ 2:00 p.m. to consider provisional and absentee ballots
- Friday - November 13 @ 11:00 a.m. to perform county vote canvass
Brunswick County
- Friday – November, 13 @ 9:00 a.m. to consider provisional and absentee ballots
- Friday – November 13 @ 11:00 a.m. to perform county vote canvass
Pender County
- Thursday - November 12th @ 6;00 p.m. to consider provisional and absentee ballots
- Friday, November 13 @ 11:00 a.m. to perform county vote canvass
Columbus County
- Thursday, November 12th @ 11:00 a.m. to consider provisional and absentee ballots
- Friday, November 13 @ 11:00 a.m. to perform county vote canvass
Bladen Couinty
- Tuesday, November 10th @ 5:00 p.m. to consider provisional, absentee and military ballots
- Thursday, November 12th @ 5:00 p.m. to consider remaining absentee ballots
- Friday, November 13 @ 11:00 a.m. to perform county vote canvass
