The Military Officers Association of America awards scholarship to CFCC student veterans

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nine Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) student veterans each received a share of a $5,000 scholarship from the southeastern chapter (SENCLAD) of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).
“We have been blessed to be able to offer this financial help and will work hard next year to maintain and hopefully increase our ability to help local veteran students continue and complete their degrees and begin the next chapter of their lives,” said Jim Carper, MOAA SENCLAD chapter president.
A significant number of veterans attend CFCC. The nine scholarship recipients include Timothy Fogle, Marine Corps veteran; Kelly Ramos, U.S. Air Force veteran; Amber Taylor, Marine Corps veteran; Dustin McLean, Navy veteran; Isidro Moreno Vega, Marine Corps veteran; Todd Matthews, U.S. Navy and Army veteran; Thomas Chaffin, U.S. Marine Corps veteran; Regina Grant, U.S. Army veteran; and Matthew Thompson, Marine Corps veteran.
“With these funds, I will be able to rest easy and continue to pursue my goals of acquiring a unique educational experience,” said scholarship recipient Dustin McLean. “Bolstering myself with knowledge, I plan to help make our world the better place we have always wanted it to become.”
The SENCLAD chapter’s mission is to benefit members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors and to advocate for a strong national defense while providing support to the community and its members. It comprises 300 currently serving or retired officers in New Hanover, Brunswick, Pender and Onslow counties.
