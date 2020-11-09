Hallmark releases first look at Wilmington-shot ‘USS Christmas’

By WECT Staff | November 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST - Updated November 9 at 1:58 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming holiday movie, “USS Christmas,” which was filmed in Wilmington in September.

According to an official synopsis of the made-for-television movie, Maddie (Jen Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Trevor Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.

“USS Christmas” will premiere on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.

The Wilmington-shot movie will be part of the channel’s “Miracles of Christmas” — an event similar to the flagship channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” where new holiday movies debut.

