Hallmark releases first look at Wilmington-shot ‘USS Christmas’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel has released a teaser trailer for the upcoming holiday movie, “USS Christmas,” which was filmed in Wilmington in September.
According to an official synopsis of the made-for-television movie, Maddie (Jen Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Trevor Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.
“USS Christmas” will premiere on Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel.
The Wilmington-shot movie will be part of the channel’s “Miracles of Christmas” — an event similar to the flagship channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” where new holiday movies debut.
