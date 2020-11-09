Fox orders full season for comedy series ‘This Country,’ to begin filming in Wilmington this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with “This Country” are expected to begin filming in the Port City later this week.
Deadline reports that Fox Entertainment ordered a 14-episode season for the “docu-com” which features cousins Kelly (Chelsea Holmes) and Shrub Mallet (Sam Straley) who are followed around by a documentary crew as they go about their daily lives in “idiosyncratic surroundings.”
The remake of the BBC comedy series by the same name also stars Seann William Scott (“American Pie" and “Lethal Weapon”) and Aya Cash (“The Boys” and “You’re the Worst”).
According to the first round of film permits released by the city of Wilmington, crews will begin filming on Plaza Drive on Thursday and on Kelly Road on Friday. Some of the scenes will include “characters practicing dance moves, making scarecrows, arts and crafts, flyers and having a garage sale,” the permits state.
The pilot episode for “This Country” was briefly shot in the Wilmington area back in early March, however, Deadline reports that filming was cut short due to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.
